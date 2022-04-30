Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medium Borosilicate glass?is resistant to temperature change because it does not expand like ordinary glass.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transparent Borosilicate Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass include Schott, Corning, Nipro, NEG, Neubor Glass and Four Star, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transparent Borosilicate Glass

Amber Borosilicate Glass

Global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Injectable Package

Oral Package

Others

Global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Medium Borosilicate Pharmaceutical Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schott

Corning

Nipro

NEG

Neubor Glass

Four Star

