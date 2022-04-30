PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials are products widely used in the electronics field.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PCB Chemicals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials include Atotech, DuPont, MacDermid, JCU CORPORATION, Uyemura, Jetchem International, Chemetall, Quaker Houghton and A Brite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PCB Chemicals
Semiconductor Packaging Materials
Global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Communication
Other
Global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PCB Chemicals and Semiconductor Packaging Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atotech
DuPont
MacDermid
JCU CORPORATION
Uyemura
Jetchem International
Chemetall
Quaker Houghton
A Brite
TIB
DuBois
Daiwa Kasei
GHTech
Guangzhou Sanfu
Guangdong Dazhi Chem
Wuhan Fengfan Electrochemical Technology
Coventya
Amkor Technology
BASF
Henkel
Honeywell
Kyocera