Native Inulin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inulin is a slightly sweet carbohydrate that has certain beneficial properties. It is classified as a fiber because it passes through the digestive tract without being metabolized until it reaches the colon. Unlike cellulose fiber (bran etc.) it is a soluble fiber. Inulin comes from a natural source and occurs in a large variety of plants, where it plays an important biological role as reserve carbohydrate. Inulin has been part of our daily diet for hundreds of years, as you find it in many fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, onions, and wheat. When extracted from chicory roots, inulin can be successfully used as a beneficial ingredient in many food applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Native Inulin in global, including the following market information:
Global Native Inulin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Native Inulin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Native Inulin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Native Inulin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chicory Roots Inulin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Native Inulin include Beneo, Sensus, Cosucra, Xirui, Violf, Inuling, Qinghai Weide, Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation and Biqingyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Native Inulin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Native Inulin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Native Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chicory Roots Inulin
Artichoke Inulin
Others
Global Native Inulin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Native Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Confectionary
Bakery
Soft Drinks
Fruit Beverages
Dairy Drink
Dairy Foods
Baby Foods
Animal Foods
Nutrition Supplements
Others
Global Native Inulin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Native Inulin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Native Inulin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Native Inulin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Native Inulin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Native Inulin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beneo
Sensus
Cosucra
Xirui
Violf
Inuling
Qinghai Weide
Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation
Biqingyuan
Novagreen
The Tierra Group
Gansu Likang