Short Chain Inulin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Short chain inulin containing 11 units of DP (degree of polymerization) or less.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Chain Inulin in global, including the following market information:

Global Short Chain Inulin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Short Chain Inulin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Short Chain Inulin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Short Chain Inulin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chicory Roots Inulin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Short Chain Inulin include Beneo, Sensus, Cosucra, Xirui, Violf, Inuling, Qinghai Weide, Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation and Biqingyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Chain Inulin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Short Chain Inulin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Short Chain Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chicory Roots Inulin

Artichoke Inulin

Others

Global Short Chain Inulin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Short Chain Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Confectionary

Bakery

Soft Drinks

Fruit Beverages

Dairy Drink

Dairy Foods

Baby Foods

Animal Foods

Nutrition Supplements

Others

Global Short Chain Inulin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Short Chain Inulin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Short Chain Inulin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Short Chain Inulin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Short Chain Inulin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Short Chain Inulin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

Xirui

Violf

Inuling

Qinghai Weide

Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation

Biqingyuan

Novagreen

The Tierra Group

Gansu Likang

