Short Chain Inulin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Short chain inulin containing 11 units of DP (degree of polymerization) or less.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Chain Inulin in global, including the following market information:
Global Short Chain Inulin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Short Chain Inulin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Short Chain Inulin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Short Chain Inulin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chicory Roots Inulin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Short Chain Inulin include Beneo, Sensus, Cosucra, Xirui, Violf, Inuling, Qinghai Weide, Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation and Biqingyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Short Chain Inulin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Short Chain Inulin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Short Chain Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chicory Roots Inulin
Artichoke Inulin
Others
Global Short Chain Inulin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Short Chain Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Confectionary
Bakery
Soft Drinks
Fruit Beverages
Dairy Drink
Dairy Foods
Baby Foods
Animal Foods
Nutrition Supplements
Others
Global Short Chain Inulin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Short Chain Inulin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Short Chain Inulin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Short Chain Inulin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Short Chain Inulin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Short Chain Inulin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beneo
Sensus
Cosucra
Xirui
Violf
Inuling
Qinghai Weide
Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation
Biqingyuan
Novagreen
The Tierra Group
Gansu Likang