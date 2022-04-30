Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A fructooligosaccharide (also written fructo-oligosaccharide) is a carbohydrate, which is made out of a short chain of fructose molecules. Fructooligosaccharides is added to many processed foods, mainly as a prebiotic or fiber supplement but also as a sweetener. It is also classed as an oligosaccharide; oligo meaning few and saccharide, sugar. Fructooligosaccharides are also sometimes called oligofructose. Often the term is abbreviated to the letters FOS.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin in global, including the following market information:

Global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid FOS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin include Beneo, Sensus and Cosucra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid FOS

Solid FOS

Global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Confectionary

Bakery

Soft Drinks

Fruit Beverages

Dairy Drink

Dairy Foods

Baby Foods

Animal Foods

Nutrition Supplements

Others

Global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fructooligosaccharide from Inulin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

