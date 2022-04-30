Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) is a clear and viscous material and the main product is UCF-85, which is a homogenious viscous liquid, with the colour ranging from transparent to light-yellow.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) in global, including the following market information:
Global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial UFC 85 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) include Metafrax, Togliattiazot, Advachem, Shchekinoazot, Hexion, Foremark, Fars Chemical, Georgia-Pacific and OFCC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial UFC 85
Agricultural UFC 85
Global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
UF Resins
Fertilizers
Others
Global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate 85 (UFC85) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Metafrax
Togliattiazot
Advachem
Shchekinoazot
Hexion
Foremark
Fars Chemical
Georgia-Pacific
OFCC
Sprea Misr
Polisan Kimya
KARPATSMOLY
Jilin Forest
Jam Pars Formalin
Shreenathji Rasayan