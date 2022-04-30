Aescin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aescin horse chestnut extract is a?standardized herbal extract of the seeds of Aesculus hippocastanum L.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aescin in global, including the following market information:
Global Aescin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aescin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Aescin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aescin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
98% Aescin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aescin include Euromed, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Frutarom, Sabinsa, Natural Field and DND Phan-Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aescin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aescin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Aescin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
98% Aescin
80% Aescin
20% Aescin
Others
Global Aescin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Aescin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health Care Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Aescin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Aescin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aescin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aescin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aescin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Aescin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Euromed
Naturex
Bio-Botanica
Maypro
Frutarom
Sabinsa
Natural Field
DND Phan-Tech