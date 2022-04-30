Boron Carbide Abrasive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Boron Carbide is one of the hardest materials known, ranking third behind diamond and cubic boron nitride. Boron carbide powder is mainly produced by reacting carbon with B2O3 in an electric arc furnace, through carbothermal reduction or by gas phase reactions. For commercial use B4C powders usually need to be milled and purified to remove metallic impurities. Some of Boron Carbide?s unique properties include: high hardness, chemical inertness, and a high neutron absorbing cross section.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Carbide Abrasive in global, including the following market information:

Global Boron Carbide Abrasive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Boron Carbide Abrasive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Boron Carbide Abrasive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Boron Carbide Abrasive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Boron Carbide Abrasive Grain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Boron Carbide Abrasive include 3M, JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”, Washington Mills, H.C. Starck, Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide, Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide, Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology and Songshan Boron Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Boron Carbide Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boron Carbide Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Carbide Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Boron Carbide Abrasive Grain

Boron Carbide Abrasive Powder

Global Boron Carbide Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Carbide Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lapping

Ultrasonic Drilling of Glass, Semi-Precious Stones and Ceramics

Wire Sawing of Ceramics

Other

Global Boron Carbide Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Carbide Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Boron Carbide Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boron Carbide Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Boron Carbide Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Boron Carbide Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”

Washington Mills

H.C. Starck

Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide

Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive

Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide

Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology

Songshan Boron Technology

Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive

Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide

