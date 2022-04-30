Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Flex LED Strip Lights market was valued at 14.69 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 15.24% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flex LED Strip Lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These Flex LED Strip Lights come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.Of the major players of Flex LED Strip Lights, Jiasheng Lighting maintained its first place in the ranking in 2022. Jiasheng Lighting accounted for 4.447% of the Global Flex LED Strip Lights sales volume market share in 2022. Other players accounted for 3.50% and 4.626% including LEDVANCE and OML. In this study, the region of Flex LED Strip Lights divided into six geographic segments: In United States, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 17.36%. In the Europe, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 24.75%. The market in China Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 25.40%, in Japan 4.14%, in India 2.87% and in South East Asia 2.61%. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share. On the basis of product type, there are mainly two major types of Flex LED Strip Lights, including 5050 and 3528, and this two major segment totally accounted for 77.08 % revenue share in 2022. In the applications, the commercial segment was estimated to account for the highest revemie share of 94.32% in 2022 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the UK recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

By Market Verdors:

Jiasheng Lighting

LEDVANCE

OML

Philips

LEDMY

Sidon Lighting

NVC Lighting

Optek Electronics

Forge Europa

Opple

Jesco Lighting

Ledtronics

PAK

FSL

Aurora

Orlight

Ledridge Lighting

Lighting Ever LTD

Digital Advanced Lighting

By Types:

5050

3528

By Applications:

Home Application

Commercial Application

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

