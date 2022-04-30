Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive include Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, DuPont, 3M, Vimasco Corporation, Sika Automotive GmbH and Coim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane Adhesive
Others
Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flexible Packaging
Industrial Applications
Automotive Applications
Others
Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
Bostik
H.B. Fuller
Ashland
DuPont
3M
Vimasco Corporation
Sika Automotive GmbH
Coim
Flint Group
Toyo-Morton
DIC Corporation
Huber Group
Huacheng
Kanuo
Wanhao
Qixiang
Lijia