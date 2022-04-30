1,1-Dichloroethene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vinylidene chloride is another name of 1,1-Dichloroethene, also called 1,1-DCE, and is also an organochloride with the molecular formula C2H2Cl2. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. Like most chlorocarbons, it is poorly soluble in water, but soluble in organic solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,1-Dichloroethene in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 1,1-Dichloroethene companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,1-Dichloroethene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,1-Dichloroethene include Dow, Kureha, Asahi Kasei, Solvay, Shandong XingLu Chemical, Juhua Group, Jiangsu Huatewei and Nantong Repair-air, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,1-Dichloroethene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process

Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Hydride Process

1,2-Dichloroethane-Chlorine Process

Others

Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Industry

Organic Synthesis Intermediates

Others

Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,1-Dichloroethene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,1-Dichloroethene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,1-Dichloroethene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,1-Dichloroethene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 1,1-Dichloroethene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Solvay

Shandong XingLu Chemical

Juhua Group

Jiangsu Huatewei

Nantong Repair-air

