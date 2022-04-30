N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine, also known as Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is a clear, essentially colorless liquid with a typical amine odor. It is completely soluble in water, benzene, heptane, and other organic solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine in global, including the following market information:

Global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.995 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine include BASF, Solvay, Eastman, Huntsman, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, Zhejiang Xier Chemical, New Top, Shijiazhuang Chenghexin Chemical and Halberdo. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.995

0.99

Other

Global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Daily Chemical Products

Epoxy

Organic synthesis intermediates

Others

Global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies N,N’-Dimethyl-1,3-propanediamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Solvay

Eastman

Huntsman

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

Zhejiang Xier Chemical

New Top

Shijiazhuang Chenghexin Chemical

Halberdo

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-nndimethylpropanediamine-forecast-2022-2028-391

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-nndimethylpropanediamine-forecast-2022-2028-391