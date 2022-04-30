Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle can be used in Automotive electric power steering system (EPS), new energy vehicle drive motors and some high-end micro motors, etc.
The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle include Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu Chemical, TDK, Daido Steel, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG and ZHmag. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sintered Neodymium Magnet
Bonded Neodymium Magnet
Other
Global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drive Motor for Automotive
EPS
ABS
Brake control
Intake / exhaust system
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi Metals
Shin-Etsu Chemical
TDK
Daido Steel
Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
Yunsheng Company
YSM
JL MAG
ZHmag