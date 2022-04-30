Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Pneumatic Gripper market was valued at 780.08 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.48% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pneumatic grippers provide their motion and actuation by introducing compressed air into a chamber of the device and powering a piston or a rolling diaphragm attached to a rod. The resultant motion of that rod is then converted mechanically to some form of gripping motion. Grippers are typically available in either an angular or parallel jaw version. The term parallel implies that the gripping surfaces of the jaws remain parallel to one another throughout the gripper`s travel.

By Market Verdors:

SCHUNK

SMC

Destaco

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Zimmer

Sichuan Dongju

By Types:

Two-Finger Electric Gripper

Three-Finger Electric Gripper

By Applications:

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

