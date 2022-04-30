Dimerized Fatty Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dimer Acid is straight chain unsaturated fatty acids, refers to the linoleic acid of natural oils as the main component, or a dimer by unsaturated fatty acid ester under the clay catalyst, through the Diels – Alder cycloaddition polycondensation. It is a mixture of isomers, which are mostly dimers, a small amount of trimer or polymer and trace the unreacted monomer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimerized Fatty Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Dimerized Fatty Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dimerized Fatty Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Dimerized Fatty Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dimerized Fatty Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Dimer Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dimerized Fatty Acid include Wilmar, Kraton, Croda, Oleon, Florachem, KLK, Anqing Hongyu Shandong, Anqing Juyuan and Zanyu Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dimerized Fatty Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dimerized Fatty Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dimerized Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Dimer Acid
Distilled Dimer Acid
Hydrogenated Dimer Acid
Global Dimerized Fatty Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dimerized Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nonreactive Polyamide Resins
Reactive Polyamide Resins
Oilfield Chemicals
Others
Global Dimerized Fatty Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dimerized Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dimerized Fatty Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dimerized Fatty Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dimerized Fatty Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Dimerized Fatty Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wilmar
Kraton
Croda
Oleon
Florachem
KLK
Anqing Hongyu Shandong
Anqing Juyuan
Zanyu Technology
Shandong Huijin
Fujian Zhongde Energy
Jiangsu Yonglin
Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology