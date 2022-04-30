Food Grade Lactose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lactose, a carbohydrate crystallised from whey, is used extensively by the food industry to provide flavour, browning and texture for food industry such as baked goods, and as an anti-caking agent in dry mixes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Lactose in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Lactose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Lactose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Food Grade Lactose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Lactose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

99.5% Lactose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Lactose include Arion Dairy Products, Arla Foods, NZMP, Agropur Ingredients, Hilmar Ingredients, Hoogwegt, Glanbia Ingredients Ireland (GII), Interfood and Alpavit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Grade Lactose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Lactose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Food Grade Lactose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

99.5% Lactose

99% Lactose

Other

Global Food Grade Lactose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Food Grade Lactose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Confectionary

Infant Nutrition

Seasonings

Bakery

Chocolate

Other

Global Food Grade Lactose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Food Grade Lactose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Lactose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Lactose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Lactose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Food Grade Lactose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arion Dairy Products

Arla Foods

NZMP

Agropur Ingredients

Hilmar Ingredients

Hoogwegt

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland (GII)

Interfood

Alpavit

Armor Proteines

Volac

Wisconsin Whey Protein

Foremost Farms USA

Polmlek Group

Leprino Foods

PARAS

LACTALIS Ingredients

Ba’emek Advanced Technologies

