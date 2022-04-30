Aerospace & Military Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aerospace & Military Coatings Coating is manufactured and applied according to the quality, reliability and other standards set by the Department of Defense.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace & Military Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Aerospace & Military Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aerospace & Military Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Aerospace & Military Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aerospace & Military Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerospace & Military Coatings include AkzoNobel (Mapaero), PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Hentzen Coatings, Mankiewicz, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Indestructible Paint and China Haohua Chemical Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aerospace & Military Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace & Military Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aerospace & Military Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
Global Aerospace & Military Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aerospace & Military Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Military
Global Aerospace & Military Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aerospace & Military Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aerospace & Military Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aerospace & Military Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aerospace & Military Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Aerospace & Military Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel (Mapaero)
PPG Industries
Sherwin Williams
Hentzen Coatings
Mankiewicz
BASF
Axalta Coating Systems
Indestructible Paint
China Haohua Chemical Group
TIGER Coatings
ADDEV Materials