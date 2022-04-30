Military Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Military Coating is manufactured and applied according to the quality, reliability and other standards set by the Department of Defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Military Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Military Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Military Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Military Coatings include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Hentzen Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, China Haohua Chemical Group, TIGER Coatings and ADDEV Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Military Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Global Military Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Military Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Camouflage Coatings for Military Vehicles

Solar Heat Reflecting Paint for Military Equipment

Military Aerospace Coatings

Other

Global Military Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Military Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Military Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Military Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Sherwin Williams

Hentzen Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems

China Haohua Chemical Group

TIGER Coatings

ADDEV Materials

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-military-coatings-forecast-2022-2028-827

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-military-coatings-forecast-2022-2028-827