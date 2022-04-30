Monomer Fatty Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monomer fatty acid is abbreviated as monoacid, which is a monomer fatty acid product made from rectified vegetable oleic acid using advanced polymerization technology and molecular distillation technology. It is a yellow paste-like solid at room temperature, and becomes a transparent liquid after melting. Monoacids are mainly hexadecanoic acid and a small amount of octadecenoic acid, which can be dissolved in most organic solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monomer Fatty Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Monomer Fatty Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Monomer Fatty Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Monomer Fatty Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Monomer Fatty Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monomer Fatty Acid include Wilmar, Anqing Hongyu Shandong, Anqing Juyuan, Zanyu Technology, Shandong Huijin, Fujian Zhongde Energy, Jiangsu Yonglin and Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Monomer Fatty Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monomer Fatty Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Monomer Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Based

Other

Global Monomer Fatty Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Monomer Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Resin

Daily Chemical

Metalworking Fluid

Lubricant

Other

Global Monomer Fatty Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Monomer Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Monomer Fatty Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Monomer Fatty Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Monomer Fatty Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Monomer Fatty Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wilmar

Anqing Hongyu Shandong

Anqing Juyuan

Zanyu Technology

Shandong Huijin

Fujian Zhongde Energy

Jiangsu Yonglin

Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology

