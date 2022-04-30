Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk (Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk) market was valued at 642.87 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.42% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Contemporary Height-adjustable Desk is a desk that the height can be adjusted. A height-adjustable desk can be adjusted to both sitting and standing positions; a height-adjustable desk is healthier than the sit-only desk. Sitting for extended periods of time has been linked to detrimental health effects. Other options for sit-stand desks include smaller, desk-top models that can be placed on, or removed from an existing desk to switch between sitting and standing. The global average price of contemporary height-adjustable desk is in the decreasing trend, from 589 USD/Unit in 2012 to 483 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Contemporary height-adjustable desk is widely used in office, home and other area. The most proportion of contemporary height-adjustable desk is used for office, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 69%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

By Market Verdors:

Kokuyo

Okamura

Steelcase

Haworth

Teknion

Global Group

Kimball

HNI

Kinnarps

IKEA

Schiavello

KI

ESI

OFITA

Ceka

PAIDI

Gispen

Ragnars

ROHR-Bush

Las

Actiu

Guama

PALMBERG

By Types:

Electric Height-adjustable Desk

Manual Height-adjustable Desk

By Applications:

Office

Home

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

