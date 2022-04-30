Monomer Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monomer acid?is a mixture which contains mainly C16 and C18 fatty acid with a natural origin. It is in the form of white or light yellow paste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monomer Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Monomer Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Monomer Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Monomer Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Monomer Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monomer Acid include Wilmar, Anqing Hongyu Shandong, Anqing Juyuan, Zanyu Technology, Shandong Huijin, Fujian Zhongde Energy, Jiangsu Yonglin and Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Monomer Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monomer Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Monomer Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Based

Other

Global Monomer Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Monomer Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Resin

Daily Chemical

Metalworking Fluid

Lubricant

Other

Global Monomer Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Monomer Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Monomer Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Monomer Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Monomer Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Monomer Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wilmar

Anqing Hongyu Shandong

Anqing Juyuan

Zanyu Technology

Shandong Huijin

Fujian Zhongde Energy

Jiangsu Yonglin

Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology

