The global Residential Used Water Meters market was valued at 455.4 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.38% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that is supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet.This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, there are as many as 600 production companies in the water meter industry in China, with low industry concentration and fierce competition. And many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Water Meter industry concentration is too low, which can only rely on increasing the supervision of product quality and relying on the continuous purification of the market to gradually solve. With the continuous development of key enterprises in the industry, some small enterprises will gradually withdraw from the Water Meter market. In the Worldwide, the major players of Water Meter, Sensus Metering maintained its first place in the ranking in 2022,followed by Itron and Elster (Honeywell). According to study, there are two types of Water Meter, including Smart Water Meter and Mechanical Water Meter. The Mechanical Water Meter segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period, however, with the acceleration of urbanization process and strengthened the comprehensive utilization of water resources by government, the smart water meter has entered a period of rapid replacement of mechanical water meters. In recent years, the production of smart water meters has been growing at a rate of around 15%, which will greatly meet market demand.

By Market Verdors:

Sensus Metering

Itron

Elster (Honeywell)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Badger Meter Inc

Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Kamstrup Water Metering

Neptune Technology Group (Roper Industries)

Shanchuan Group

Donghai Group

Mueller Water Products

LianLi Water Meter

SUNTRONT Technology

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Huaxu

Beijing Huiyi

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Lianyungang Water Meter Co., Ltd.

China Minsen Metet Co., Ltd

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co., Ltd.

B METERS s.r.l.

Hangzhou Jingda Electronic Co., Ltd.

By Types:

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter

By Applications:

City

Rural

