Closures for Spirits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Closures for Spirits in global, including the following market information:
Global Closures for Spirits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Closures for Spirits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Closures for Spirits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Closures for Spirits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Closures for Spirits include Guala Closures, Labrenta, Amcor, Ipercap, Herti, Torrent, Global Closure Systems, Hicap and Alcopack and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Closures for Spirits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Closures for Spirits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Closures for Spirits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminium
Plastic
Other
Global Closures for Spirits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Closures for Spirits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Personal Use
Global Closures for Spirits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Closures for Spirits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Closures for Spirits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Closures for Spirits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Closures for Spirits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Closures for Spirits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Guala Closures
Labrenta
Amcor
Ipercap
Herti
Torrent
Global Closure Systems
Hicap
Alcopack
FOB DECOR