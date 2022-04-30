Closures for Wine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Closures for Wine in global, including the following market information:

Global Closures for Wine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Closures for Wine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Closures for Wine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Closures for Wine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cork Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Closures for Wine include Amorim, MASilva, Cork Supply, Vinvention, Guala Closures Group, Labrenta, DIAM, Precision Elite and Waterloo Container Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Closures for Wine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Closures for Wine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Closures for Wine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cork

Screwcap

Plastic

Global Closures for Wine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Closures for Wine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Still Wine

Sparkling Wine

Global Closures for Wine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Closures for Wine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Closures for Wine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Closures for Wine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Closures for Wine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Closures for Wine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amorim

MASilva

Cork Supply

Vinvention

Guala Closures Group

Labrenta

DIAM

Precision Elite

Waterloo Container Company

AMCOR

