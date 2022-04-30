Uncategorized

Closures for Beverage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Closures for Beverage in global, including the following market information:
Global Closures for Beverage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Closures for Beverage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Closures for Beverage companies in 2021 (%)
The global Closures for Beverage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Closures for Beverage include Crown Holdings, Berry Global, AptarGroup, Closure Systems International, Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings, Bericap, Guala Closures and Alplast, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Closures for Beverage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Closures for Beverage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Closures for Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic
Metal
Other
Global Closures for Beverage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Closures for Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water
Carbonated Soft Drink
Juice
Sport Drink
Other
Global Closures for Beverage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Closures for Beverage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Closures for Beverage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Closures for Beverage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Closures for Beverage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Closures for Beverage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Crown Holdings
Berry Global
AptarGroup
Closure Systems International
Global Closure Systems
Silgan Holdings
Bericap
Guala Closures
Alplast
Amcor
Pact Group Holdings
Tetra Laval

