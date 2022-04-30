Closures for Beverage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Closures for Beverage in global, including the following market information:

Global Closures for Beverage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Closures for Beverage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Closures for Beverage companies in 2021 (%)

The global Closures for Beverage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Closures for Beverage include Crown Holdings, Berry Global, AptarGroup, Closure Systems International, Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings, Bericap, Guala Closures and Alplast, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Closures for Beverage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Closures for Beverage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Closures for Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Metal

Other

Global Closures for Beverage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Closures for Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water

Carbonated Soft Drink

Juice

Sport Drink

Other

Global Closures for Beverage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Closures for Beverage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Closures for Beverage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Closures for Beverage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Closures for Beverage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Closures for Beverage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Crown Holdings

Berry Global

AptarGroup

Closure Systems International

Global Closure Systems

Silgan Holdings

Bericap

Guala Closures

Alplast

Amcor

Pact Group Holdings

Tetra Laval

