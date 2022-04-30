Ironless DC Motors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ironless DC Motors in global, including the following market information:
Global Ironless DC Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ironless DC Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ironless DC Motors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ironless DC Motors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cylindrical Motors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ironless DC Motors include Faulhaber, Portescap, Allied Motion Technologies, Maxon Motor, Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel, C.I. TAKIRON, Topband Co, MOONS’ and Sinbad Motor and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ironless DC Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ironless DC Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ironless DC Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cylindrical Motors
Disc Motors
Global Ironless DC Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ironless DC Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Equipment
Instrumentation
Electric Tool
Industrial Automation
Other
Global Ironless DC Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ironless DC Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ironless DC Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ironless DC Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ironless DC Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ironless DC Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Faulhaber
Portescap
Allied Motion Technologies
Maxon Motor
Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel
C.I. TAKIRON
Topband Co
MOONS’
Sinbad Motor
Hennkwell