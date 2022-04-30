Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Insulated Pipe System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-Insulated Pipe System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below Ground Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-Insulated Pipe System include Logstor, Isoplus, Georg Fischer AG, Brugg Group AG, Insul-Tek Piping Systems Inc, Polypipe Group PLC, Uponor, Thermal Pipe Systems and LR Marine A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pre-Insulated Pipe System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below Ground
Above Ground
Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
District Heating & Cooling
Oil & Gas
Infrastructure & Utility
Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pre-Insulated Pipe System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pre-Insulated Pipe System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Logstor
Isoplus
Georg Fischer AG
Brugg Group AG
Insul-Tek Piping Systems Inc
Polypipe Group PLC
Uponor
Thermal Pipe Systems
LR Marine A/S
Thermacor Process Inc
Perma Pipe
Thermaflex