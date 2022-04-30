Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Insulated Pipe System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pre-Insulated Pipe System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below Ground Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pre-Insulated Pipe System include Logstor, Isoplus, Georg Fischer AG, Brugg Group AG, Insul-Tek Piping Systems Inc, Polypipe Group PLC, Uponor, Thermal Pipe Systems and LR Marine A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pre-Insulated Pipe System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below Ground

Above Ground

Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

District Heating & Cooling

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure & Utility

Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pre-Insulated Pipe System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pre-Insulated Pipe System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pre-Insulated Pipe System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Logstor

Isoplus

Georg Fischer AG

Brugg Group AG

Insul-Tek Piping Systems Inc

Polypipe Group PLC

Uponor

Thermal Pipe Systems

LR Marine A/S

Thermacor Process Inc

Perma Pipe

Thermaflex

