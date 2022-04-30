Period Knickers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Period Knickers in global, including the following market information:
Global Period Knickers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Period Knickers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Period Knickers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Period Knickers market was valued at 242.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1468.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Women (25-50) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Period Knickers include THINX, Knixwear, Modibodi, Dear Kate, Ruby Love, Aisle, Period Panteez, FLUX Undies and Anigan. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Period Knickers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Period Knickers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Period Knickers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Women (25-50)
Girls (15-24)
Global Period Knickers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Period Knickers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail Outlets
Online Shop
Global Period Knickers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Period Knickers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Period Knickers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Period Knickers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Period Knickers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Period Knickers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
THINX
Knixwear
Modibodi
Dear Kate
Ruby Love
Aisle
Period Panteez
FLUX Undies
Anigan