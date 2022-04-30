Period Knickers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Period Knickers in global, including the following market information:

Global Period Knickers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Period Knickers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Period Knickers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Period Knickers market was valued at 242.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1468.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Women (25-50) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Period Knickers include THINX, Knixwear, Modibodi, Dear Kate, Ruby Love, Aisle, Period Panteez, FLUX Undies and Anigan. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Period Knickers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Period Knickers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Period Knickers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Women (25-50)

Girls (15-24)

Global Period Knickers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Period Knickers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail Outlets

Online Shop

Global Period Knickers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Period Knickers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Period Knickers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Period Knickers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Period Knickers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Period Knickers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

THINX

Knixwear

Modibodi

Dear Kate

Ruby Love

Aisle

Period Panteez

FLUX Undies

Anigan

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-period-knickers-forecast-2022-2028-142

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-period-knickers-forecast-2022-2028-142