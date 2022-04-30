Kids Clothes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kids Clothes in global, including the following market information:

Global Kids Clothes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Kids Clothes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Kids Clothes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Kids Clothes market was valued at 123700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 165210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Kids Clothes include Nike, Adidas, Anta, Balabala, XTEP, Carter’s, GAP, Inditex and H&M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Kids Clothes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Kids Clothes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids Clothes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cotton

Wool and Fur

Silk and Linen

Others

Global Kids Clothes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids Clothes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

6-14 Years Old

3-6 Years Old

Under 3 Years Old

Global Kids Clothes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids Clothes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Kids Clothes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Kids Clothes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Kids Clothes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Kids Clothes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nike

Adidas

Anta

Balabala

XTEP

Carter’s

GAP

Inditex

H&M

Gymboree

V.F. Corporation

Fast Retailing

C&A

NEXT

ID Group

Mothercare

Orchestra

BESTSELLER

Under Armour

Benetton

MIKI HOUSE

