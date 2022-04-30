Kids Clothes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kids Clothes in global, including the following market information:
Global Kids Clothes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Kids Clothes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Kids Clothes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kids Clothes market was valued at 123700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 165210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kids Clothes include Nike, Adidas, Anta, Balabala, XTEP, Carter’s, GAP, Inditex and H&M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Kids Clothes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kids Clothes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kids Clothes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cotton
Wool and Fur
Silk and Linen
Others
Global Kids Clothes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kids Clothes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
6-14 Years Old
3-6 Years Old
Under 3 Years Old
Global Kids Clothes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kids Clothes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kids Clothes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kids Clothes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Kids Clothes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Kids Clothes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nike
Adidas
Anta
Balabala
XTEP
Carter’s
GAP
Inditex
H&M
Gymboree
V.F. Corporation
Fast Retailing
C&A
NEXT
ID Group
Mothercare
Orchestra
BESTSELLER
Under Armour
Benetton
MIKI HOUSE