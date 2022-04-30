Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Alloys Die Casting in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aluminium Alloys Die Casting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure Die Casting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Alloys Die Casting include Gibbs, Alcast Technologies, Leggett & Platt, NEMAK, RYOBI, AHRESTY, GEORG FISHER, DSG and PIERBURG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminium Alloys Die Casting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Other

Global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Construction

Telecommunication

Energy

Other

Global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Alloys Die Casting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Alloys Die Casting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Alloys Die Casting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Alloys Die Casting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aluminium Alloys Die Casting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gibbs

Alcast Technologies

Leggett & Platt

NEMAK

RYOBI

AHRESTY

GEORG FISHER

DSG

PIERBURG

Martinrea Honsel Germany

Dynacast Charlotte

Ningbo Xusheng Auto Technology

Wencan

Guangdong Hongtu

HongTeo

IKD

Chongqing Yujiang Die Casting

Shiloh Industries

Endurance

