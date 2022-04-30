Engine Valve Guide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engine Valve Guide in global, including the following market information:

Global Engine Valve Guide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engine Valve Guide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Engine Valve Guide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engine Valve Guide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gasoline Engine Valve Guide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engine Valve Guide include Tenneco Inc, MAHLE GmbH, NPR, TPR, Fine Sinter Co, Anhui Ring New Group, Anhui Jinyi New Material Corp, OM Internationals and BLEISTAHL. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Engine Valve Guide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engine Valve Guide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Valve Guide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gasoline Engine Valve Guide

Diesel Engine Valve Guide

Global Engine Valve Guide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Valve Guide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Engine Valve Guide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Valve Guide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engine Valve Guide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engine Valve Guide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engine Valve Guide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Engine Valve Guide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tenneco Inc

MAHLE GmbH

NPR

TPR

Fine Sinter Co

Anhui Ring New Group

Anhui Jinyi New Material Corp

OM Internationals

BLEISTAHL

