Kid Shoes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kid Shoes in global, including the following market information:

Global Kid Shoes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Kid Shoes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Kid Shoes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Kid Shoes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sports Shoes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Kid Shoes include Nike, Adidas, Anta, Balabala, Skechers, Syunsoku, Warrior, XTEP and 361?, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Kid Shoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Kid Shoes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kid Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sports Shoes

Casual Shoes

Kids Sandals

Toddler Shoes

Other

Global Kid Shoes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kid Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

6-14 Years Old

3-6 Years Old

Under 3 Years Old

Global Kid Shoes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kid Shoes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Kid Shoes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Kid Shoes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Kid Shoes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Kid Shoes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nike

Adidas

Anta

Balabala

Skechers

Syunsoku

Warrior

XTEP

361?

Bobdog

Crtartu

New Balance

ABC KIDS

Dr. Kong

Smipou

Ginoble

Red Dragonfly Footwear

