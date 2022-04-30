Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle in global, including the following market information:
Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 250W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle include BBF Bike, Accell, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycle, Merida, Trek Bicycle, BMC Group, Specialized and Riese & M?ller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 250W
Above 250W
Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commuting
Sport
Other
Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BBF Bike
Accell
Derby Cycle
Giant Bicycle
Merida
Trek Bicycle
BMC Group
Specialized
Riese & M?ller
Stevens
Yamaha
Panasonic