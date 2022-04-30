Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle in global, including the following market information:

Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 250W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle include BBF Bike, Accell, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycle, Merida, Trek Bicycle, BMC Group, Specialized and Riese & M?ller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 250W

Above 250W

Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commuting

Sport

Other

Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mid-Drive Electric Bicycle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BBF Bike

Accell

Derby Cycle

Giant Bicycle

Merida

Trek Bicycle

BMC Group

Specialized

Riese & M?ller

Stevens

Yamaha

Panasonic

