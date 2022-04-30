Film Insert Molding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Film Insert Molding in Global, including the following market information:
Global Film Insert Molding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Film Insert Molding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ABS+PMMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Film Insert Molding include KRUZ, Nissha, DNP, Kyowa Leather, Boela, Soliant, Isosport, OIKE & Co and Wavelock. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Film Insert Molding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Film Insert Molding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Film Insert Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ABS+PMMA
ABS+PC
Global Film Insert Molding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Film Insert Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electronics
Appliance
Global Film Insert Molding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Film Insert Molding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Film Insert Molding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Film Insert Molding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KRUZ
Nissha
DNP
Kyowa Leather
Boela
Soliant
Isosport
OIKE & Co
Wavelock