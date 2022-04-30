Propshaft Universal Joint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propshaft Universal Joint in global, including the following market information:
Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Propshaft Universal Joint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propshaft Universal Joint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
OEM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propshaft Universal Joint include JTEKT, Dana, GKN, AAM, IFA Rotorion, Wanxiang, Hangzhou Zhengqiang Corporation, YODON and GMB Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Propshaft Universal Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Car
Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Propshaft Universal Joint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Propshaft Universal Joint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Propshaft Universal Joint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Propshaft Universal Joint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JTEKT
Dana
GKN
AAM
IFA Rotorion
Wanxiang
Hangzhou Zhengqiang Corporation
YODON
GMB Corporation
Matsui Universal Joint