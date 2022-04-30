Propshaft Universal Joint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propshaft Universal Joint in global, including the following market information:

Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Propshaft Universal Joint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propshaft Universal Joint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OEM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propshaft Universal Joint include JTEKT, Dana, GKN, AAM, IFA Rotorion, Wanxiang, Hangzhou Zhengqiang Corporation, YODON and GMB Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Propshaft Universal Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Propshaft Universal Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propshaft Universal Joint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propshaft Universal Joint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propshaft Universal Joint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Propshaft Universal Joint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JTEKT

Dana

GKN

AAM

IFA Rotorion

Wanxiang

Hangzhou Zhengqiang Corporation

YODON

GMB Corporation

Matsui Universal Joint

