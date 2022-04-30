Half Shaft CV Joint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Half Shaft CV Joint in global, including the following market information:

Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Half Shaft CV Joint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Half Shaft CV Joint market was valued at 7460.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8070.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Outboard Joints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Half Shaft CV Joint include GKN, NTN, SDS, Nexteer, Wanxiang, Hyundai WIA, Neapco, SKF and GSP Automotive Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Half Shaft CV Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outboard Joints

Inboard Joints

Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Half Shaft CV Joint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Half Shaft CV Joint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Half Shaft CV Joint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Half Shaft CV Joint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GKN

NTN

SDS

Nexteer

Wanxiang

Hyundai WIA

Neapco

SKF

GSP Automotive Group

Seohan Group

IFA Rotorion

JTEKT

Xiangyang Automobile Bearing

AAM

Heri Automotive

