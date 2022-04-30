Half Shaft CV Joint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Half Shaft CV Joint in global, including the following market information:
Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Half Shaft CV Joint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Half Shaft CV Joint market was valued at 7460.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8070.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Outboard Joints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Half Shaft CV Joint include GKN, NTN, SDS, Nexteer, Wanxiang, Hyundai WIA, Neapco, SKF and GSP Automotive Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Half Shaft CV Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Outboard Joints
Inboard Joints
Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Half Shaft CV Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Half Shaft CV Joint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Half Shaft CV Joint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Half Shaft CV Joint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Half Shaft CV Joint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GKN
NTN
SDS
Nexteer
Wanxiang
Hyundai WIA
Neapco
SKF
GSP Automotive Group
Seohan Group
IFA Rotorion
JTEKT
Xiangyang Automobile Bearing
AAM
Heri Automotive