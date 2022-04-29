Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Indra

BAE Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corp

Telephonics Corporation

Frequentis AG

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defence

Commercial

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Air Traffic Control (ATC), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Air Traffic Control (ATC), for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Air Traffic Control (ATC) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Communication System

1.2.2 Surveillance System

1.2.3 Navigation System

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Defence

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lockheed Martin

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.2 Northrop Grumman

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.3 Thales

