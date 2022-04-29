Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Building Energy Efficiency in Global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HVAC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Building Energy Efficiency include Johnson Controls, Siemens, Honeywell, Eaton Corporation, Carrier (UTC), Schneider Electric, Fujitsu General, Emerson Electric and General Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Commercial Building Energy Efficiency companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- HVAC
- Lighting
- Energy Management
Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hotels and Restaurants
- Offices
- Retail Chains
- Shopping Malls
- Hospitals
- Schools
- Others
Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Commercial Building Energy Efficiency revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Commercial Building Energy Efficiency revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson Controls
- Siemens
- Honeywell
- Eaton Corporation
- Carrier (UTC)
- Schneider Electric
- Fujitsu General
- Emerson Electric
- General Electric
- Trane
- Bosch Thermotechnology
- Hitachi
- Carel
- Danfoss
- Technovator International
- GridPoint
- Coolnomix
- Spacewell
- Cylon Controls
- Logical Buildings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
