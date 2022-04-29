Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Building Energy Efficiency in Global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HVAC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Building Energy Efficiency include Johnson Controls, Siemens, Honeywell, Eaton Corporation, Carrier (UTC), Schneider Electric, Fujitsu General, Emerson Electric and General Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Commercial Building Energy Efficiency companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HVAC

Lighting

Energy Management

Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hotels and Restaurants

Offices

Retail Chains

Shopping Malls

Hospitals

Schools

Others

Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Building Energy Efficiency revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Building Energy Efficiency revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Controls

Siemens

Honeywell

Eaton Corporation

Carrier (UTC)

Schneider Electric

Fujitsu General

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Trane

Bosch Thermotechnology

Hitachi

Carel

Danfoss

Technovator International

GridPoint

Coolnomix

Spacewell

Cylon Controls

Logical Buildings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Building Energy Efficiency Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

