North America Gift Cards Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7021440/north-america-gift-cards-2026-575

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gift Cards in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Walmart

Starbucks

Amazon

Home Depot

Carrefour

Lowes

Best Buy

Macys

Sainsburys

H&M

ITunes

McDonald

EBay

Netfix

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Gift Cards market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gift Cards Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Gift Cards, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Gift Cards, for each country, from 2012 to 2021;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2021;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Gift Cards market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2021 to 2026;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Gift Cards Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/north-america-gift-cards-2026-575-7021440

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gift Cards Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Universal Accepted Open Loop

1.2.2 E-Gifting

1.2.3 Restaurant Closed Loop

1.2.4 Retail Closed Loop

1.2.5 Miscellaneous Closed Loop

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Restaurant

1.3.2 Deportment Store

1.3.3 Coffee Shop

1.3.4 Entertainment (Movie, Music)

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Walmart

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Gift Cards Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Walmart Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Walmart News

2.2 Starbucks

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Gift Cards Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Starbucks Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Starbucks News

2.3 Amazon

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

North America Gift Cards Market Report (2014-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

