North America Gift Cards Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.

 

 

 

Scope of the Report:

 

 

This report focuses on the Gift Cards in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

 

 

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

 

Walmart

 

Starbucks

 

Amazon

 

Home Depot

 

Carrefour

 

Lowes

 

Best Buy

 

Macys

 

Sainsburys

 

H&M

 

ITunes

 

McDonald

 

EBay

 

Netfix

 

 

 

Market Segment by Countries, covering

 

United States

 

Canada

 

Mexico

 

 

 

Market Segment by Type, covers

 

Universal Accepted Open Loop

 

E-Gifting

 

Restaurant Closed Loop

 

Retail Closed Loop

 

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

 

 

 

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

 

Restaurant

 

Deportment Store

 

Coffee Shop

 

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

 

Other

 

 

 

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Gift Cards market.

 

 

 

Chapter 1, to describe Gift Cards Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

 

 

 

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Gift Cards, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

 

 

 

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

 

 

 

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Gift Cards, for each country, from 2012 to 2021;

 

 

 

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2021;

 

 

 

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

 

 

 

Chapter 10, Gift Cards market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2021 to 2026;

 

 

 

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

 

 

 

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

 

 

 

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

 

 

 

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Gift Cards Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gift Cards Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Universal Accepted Open Loop

1.2.2 E-Gifting

1.2.3 Restaurant Closed Loop

1.2.4 Retail Closed Loop

1.2.5 Miscellaneous Closed Loop

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Restaurant

1.3.2 Deportment Store

1.3.3 Coffee Shop

1.3.4 Entertainment (Movie, Music)

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Walmart

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Gift Cards Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Walmart Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Walmart News

2.2 Starbucks

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Gift Cards Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Starbucks Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Starbucks News

2.3 Amazon

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2

