Kids’ Beds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kids' Beds in global, including the following market information:

Global Kids' Beds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Kids' Beds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Kids' Beds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Kids' Beds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Layer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Kids' Beds include IKEA, Wayfair, Delta Children, Williams-Sonoma, American Signature, Ashley Furniture Industries, RH, Sleep Number and Dorel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Kids' Beds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Kids' Beds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids' Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Layer

Double Layer

Global Kids' Beds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids' Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Specialty Store

Conventional Store

Online Store

Global Kids' Beds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids' Beds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Kids' Beds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Kids' Beds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Kids' Beds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Kids' Beds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IKEA

Wayfair

Delta Children

Williams-Sonoma

American Signature

Ashley Furniture Industries

RH

Sleep Number

Dorel

Crate & Barrel

Havertys

Samson Holding

Ethan Allen

La-z-Boys Furniture Galleries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Kids' Beds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Kids' Beds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Kids' Beds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Kids' Beds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Kids' Beds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Kids' Beds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Kids' Beds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Kids' Beds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Kids' Beds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Kids' Beds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Kids' Beds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kids' Beds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Kids' Beds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kids' Beds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kids' Beds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kids' Beds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Kids' Beds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Single Layer

4.1.3 Double Layer

4.2 By Type – Global Kids' Beds Revenue & Forecasts

