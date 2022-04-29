Glass Wine Vessel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Wine Vessel in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Glass Wine Vessel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Wine Vessel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wine Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Wine Vessel include ARC International, Libbey, Sisecam, ADERIA GLASS (Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.), Riedel Tiroler Glashutte GmbH, Zwiesel Kristallglas, Bormioli Luigi, Ocean Glass Public Company Limited and RONA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glass Wine Vessel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wine Glass
- Wine Bottles
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Red Wine
- White Wine
- Beer
- Others
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Wine Vessel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Wine Vessel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Wine Vessel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Glass Wine Vessel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ARC International
- Libbey
- Sisecam
- ADERIA GLASS (Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.)
- Riedel Tiroler Glashutte GmbH
- Zwiesel Kristallglas
- Bormioli Luigi
- Ocean Glass Public Company Limited
- RONA
- The Oneida Group
- Huapeng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Wine Vessel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Wine Vessel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Wine Vessel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Wine Vessel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Wine Vessel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Wine Vessel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Wine Vessel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Wine Vessel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Wine Vessel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Wine Vessel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Wine Vessel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Wine Vessel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Wine Vessel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Wine Vessel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Glass Wine Vessel Sales Market Report 2021
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Glass Wine Vessel Market Research Report 2021