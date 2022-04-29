Pet Drying Cabinet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Drying Cabinet in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pet Drying Cabinet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Drying Cabinet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plain Fan Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Drying Cabinet include Vuum, Anydog, Hoopet, Andis, PetEdge, Groomers, Edemco Dryers Inc., Alfapet and Shenzhen Pinnuoshidai Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pet Drying Cabinet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plain Fan Type
- Axial Type
- Turbine Type
- Direct Exhaust Type
- Hybrid Type
Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pet Groomer
- Pet Hospital
- Household
- Training Base
- Biological Research Institution
- Other
Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet Drying Cabinet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet Drying Cabinet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pet Drying Cabinet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pet Drying Cabinet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Vuum
- Anydog
- Hoopet
- Andis
- PetEdge
- Groomers
- Edemco Dryers Inc.
- Alfapet
- Shenzhen Pinnuoshidai Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Drying Cabinet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Drying Cabinet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Drying Cabinet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Drying Cabinet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Drying Cabinet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Drying Cabinet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Drying Cabinet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Drying Cabinet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Siz
