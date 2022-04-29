Toy Building Bricks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toy Building Bricks in global, including the following market information:

Global Toy Building Bricks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Toy Building Bricks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Toy Building Bricks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Toy Building Bricks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toy Building Bricks include Lego, Mattel, Melissa & Doug, Haba, Magformers, Magna-Tiles (Valtech), People Co., ltd., B.Toys (Battat) and Banbo and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Toy Building Bricks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toy Building Bricks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toy Building Bricks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Wood

Magnetic

Others

Global Toy Building Bricks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toy Building Bricks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Under 1- Year Old

For 1-5 Year Old

For 5+ Year Old

Global Toy Building Bricks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toy Building Bricks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toy Building Bricks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toy Building Bricks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toy Building Bricks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Toy Building Bricks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lego

Mattel

Melissa & Doug

Haba

Magformers

Magna-Tiles (Valtech)

People Co., ltd.

B.Toys (Battat)

Banbo

GigoToys

