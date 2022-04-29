Pocket Facial Tissues Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pocket Facial Tissues in global, including the following market information:
Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Pocket Facial Tissues companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pocket Facial Tissues market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2 Ply Pocket Tissue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pocket Facial Tissues include Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA, APP, Hengan, Vinda, C&S PAPER, Sofidel and Georgia-Pacific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pocket Facial Tissues manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2 Ply Pocket Tissue
- 3 Ply Pocket Tissue
Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarket
- Specialty Store
- Online Store
- Others
Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pocket Facial Tissues revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pocket Facial Tissues revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pocket Facial Tissues sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Pocket Facial Tissues sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kimberly-Clark
- Procter & Gamble
- SCA
- APP
- Hengan
- Vinda
- C&S PAPER
- Sofidel
- Georgia-Pacific
- WEPA
- Metsa Tissue
- CMPC Tissue
- KP Tissue
- Cascades
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pocket Facial Tissues Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pocket Facial Tissues Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pocket Facial Tissues Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pocket Facial Tissues Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pocket Facial Tissues Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pocket Facial Tissues Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pocket Facial Tissues Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pocket Facial Tissues Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
