Pocket Facial Tissues Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pocket Facial Tissues in global, including the following market information:

Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Pocket Facial Tissues companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pocket Facial Tissues market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2 Ply Pocket Tissue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pocket Facial Tissues include Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA, APP, Hengan, Vinda, C&S PAPER, Sofidel and Georgia-Pacific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pocket Facial Tissues manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2 Ply Pocket Tissue

3 Ply Pocket Tissue

Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pocket Facial Tissues revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pocket Facial Tissues revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pocket Facial Tissues sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Pocket Facial Tissues sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

SCA

APP

Hengan

Vinda

C&S PAPER

Sofidel

Georgia-Pacific

WEPA

Metsa Tissue

CMPC Tissue

KP Tissue

Cascades

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pocket Facial Tissues Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pocket Facial Tissues Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pocket Facial Tissues Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pocket Facial Tissues Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pocket Facial Tissues Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pocket Facial Tissues Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pocket Facial Tissues Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pocket Facial Tissues Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pocket Facial Tissues Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

