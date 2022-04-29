Residential Bathroom Vanity Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Bathroom Vanity in global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Residential Bathroom Vanity companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential Bathroom Vanity market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Sink Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Bathroom Vanity include TOTO, IKEA, Kohler, American Woodmark Corporation, American Standard, Porcelanosa, Huida Group, D&O Home Collection and FOREMOST GROUP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Residential Bathroom Vanity manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Sink
- Double Sink
Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Residential Bathroom Vanity revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Residential Bathroom Vanity revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Residential Bathroom Vanity sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Residential Bathroom Vanity sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TOTO
- IKEA
- Kohler
- American Woodmark Corporation
- American Standard
- Porcelanosa
- Huida Group
- D&O Home Collection
- FOREMOST GROUP
- Virtu USA
- OVE DCOR
- CABICO
- Bertch
- Cutler Group
- Design Element
- Legion Furniture
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Bathroom Vanity Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Bathroom Vanity Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential Bathroom Vanity Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Bathroom Vanity Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Bathroom Vanity Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Bathroom Vanity Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Bathroom Vanity Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
