Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrile Powder Free Gloves in global, including the following market information:

Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)

Global top five Nitrile Powder Free Gloves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves market was valued at 14340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nitrile Powder Free Gloves include Top Glove, Ansell, Hartalega, Sri Trang Group, Halyard Health, Kossan Rubber, Bluesail, Intco Medical and Cardinal Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nitrile Powder Free Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable

Reusable

Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nitrile Powder Free Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nitrile Powder Free Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nitrile Powder Free Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Key companies Nitrile Powder Free Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Top Glove

Ansell

Hartalega

Sri Trang Group

Halyard Health

Kossan Rubber

Bluesail

Intco Medical

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care

Motex Group

Supermax

Semperit

Medline Industries

AMMEX Corporation

Lohmann & Rauscher

Kanam Latex Industries

Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitrile Powder Free Gloves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrile P

