Asia-Pacific Shortening Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

This report studies the Shortening market, Shortening refers to edible fats or vegetable or animal origin used in baked goods primarily to improve the eating qualities of the finished product thorugh making it tender and 'short'. There is a variety of shortenings available. These differ mainly in their origin, flavor, and consistency.

 

Scope of the Report:

 

 

 

This report focuses on the Shortening in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

 

Olenex

 

ADM

 

Walter Rau

 

Y?ld?z Holding

 

VFI GmbH

 

AAK

 

Zeelandia

 

Puratos

 

Princes Group

 

HAS Group

 

 

 

Market Segment by Countries, covering

 

China

 

Japan

 

Korea

 

Taiwan

 

Southeast Asia

 

India

 

Australia

 

 

 

Market Segment by Type, covers

 

All Purpose Shortening

 

Emulsified Shortening

 

High Stability Shortening

 

 

 

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

 

Baking

 

Frying

 

Confectionery and Pastry

 

Other

 

 

 

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Shortening market.

 

 

 

Chapter 1, to describe Shortening Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

 

 

 

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Shortening, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

 

 

 

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

 

 

 

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Shortening, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

 

 

 

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

 

 

 

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

 

 

 

Chapter 14, Shortening market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2027;

 

 

 

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

 

 

 

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

 

 

 

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

 

 

 

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Shortening Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 All Purpose Shortening

1.2.2 Emulsified Shortening

1.2.3 High Stability Shortening

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Baking

1.3.2 Frying

1.3.3 Confectionery and Pastry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Olenex

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Shortening Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Olenex Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.2 ADM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Shortening Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ADM Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.3 Walter Rau

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.

