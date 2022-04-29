Flour Alternatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flour Alternatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Flour Alternatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flour Alternatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Flour Alternatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flour Alternatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corn Flour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flour Alternatives include ADM, Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, COFCO Group, Wilmar International, Jinshahe Group, GoodMills Group and Milne MicroDried, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flour Alternatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flour Alternatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flour Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corn Flour

Rice Flour

Sweet Potato Flour

Quinoa Flour

Almond Flour

Others

Global Flour Alternatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flour Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Baked Goods

Noodles

Pastry

Fried Food

Others

Global Flour Alternatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flour Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flour Alternatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flour Alternatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flour Alternatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Flour Alternatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

Louis Dreyfus

COFCO Group

Wilmar International

Jinshahe Group

GoodMills Group

Milne MicroDried

Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients

Liuxu Food

Live Glean

NorQuin

Andean Valley Corporation

Beichun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flour Alternatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flour Alternatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flour Alternatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flour Alternatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flour Alternatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flour Alternatives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flour Alternatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flour Alternatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flour Alternatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flour Alternatives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flour Alternatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flour Alternatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flour Alternatives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flour Alternatives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flour Alternatives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flour Alternatives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flour Alternatives Market Siz

