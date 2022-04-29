Food Certification Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Certification Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Food Certification Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Certification Services market was valued at 1803.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2364.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ISO 22000 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Certification Services include SGS, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, ALS, NSF, JFRL, TUV and Lloyd's Register, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Certification Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Certification Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food Certification Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ISO 22000

BRCGS

SQF

IFS

HALAL

Other

Global Food Certification Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food Certification Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Meat & Seafood

Dairy Products

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Other

Global Food Certification Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Food Certification Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Certification Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Certification Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGS

Intertek

Bureau Veritas

ALS

NSF

JFRL

TUV

Lloyd's Register

