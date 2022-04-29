Food Certification Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Certification Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Food Certification Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Certification Services market was valued at 1803.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2364.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ISO 22000 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Certification Services include SGS, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, ALS, NSF, JFRL, TUV and Lloyd's Register, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Certification Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Certification Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Food Certification Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ISO 22000
- BRCGS
- SQF
- IFS
- HALAL
- Other
Global Food Certification Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Food Certification Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Meat & Seafood
- Dairy Products
- Beverages
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Other
Global Food Certification Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Food Certification Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Certification Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Certification Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SGS
- Intertek
- Bureau Veritas
- ALS
- NSF
- JFRL
- TUV
- Lloyd's Register
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Certification Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Certification Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Certification Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Certification Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Certification Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Certification Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Certification Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Certification Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Certification Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Food Certification Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Certification Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Certification Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Certification Servi
