Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cryogenic Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) include Tempshield, BOC (Linde Group), Air Liquide, NAS (National Safety Apparel), Honeywell, MAPA Professional, JUBA, Cryokit and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cryogenic Gloves

Cryogenic Goggle

Cryogenic Apron

Others (Gaiters, etc.)

Global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biomedical

Food & Beverage

Chemical Industry

Cryogenic Transport

Other

Global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cryogenic Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tempshield

BOC (Linde Group)

Air Liquide

NAS (National Safety Apparel)

Honeywell

MAPA Professional

JUBA

Cryokit

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Jinan Ruilian

TOWA

Delta Plus

HexArmor

Safetyware Group

Essex

Statebourne

Safety INXS

